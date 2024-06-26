Begin typing your search...

77-year-old man dies in bee attack in Tamil Nadu

Gurusamy was attacked by a swarm of bees while climbing a coconut tree two days ago

ByPTIPTI|26 Jun 2024 12:13 PM GMT
77-year-old man dies in bee attack in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image 

ERODE: A 77-year-old man, who was stung by bees while climbing a tree, succumbed in a hospital in this district, police said.

According to police, Gurusamy, a tree climber of Punjai Thuraiya Palayam village within Banglapudur police limits, while climbing a coconut tree two days ago was attacked by a swarm of bees and admitted to a hospital for treatment. He, however, died in the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Bangalapudur police registered a case and are investigating

BeesBee attackPunjai Thuraiya Palayam villageBangla Pudur policedead
PTI

