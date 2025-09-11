77% MoUs turned into projects generating jobs, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that 77 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the State since 2021 have already been converted into investments on the ground, resulting in jobs.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2025 in Hosur, the Chief Minister said that the government's focus was not just on signing agreements but on ensuring that they were implemented. "Our government has consistently pushed for conversion of MoUs into projects, and I am happy to state that 77 per cent have already come into effect. These projects have created employment opportunities for youth and women across the State," he said.

Pointing to Rs 15,516 crore in investments secured through his visit to Germany and the UK, the Chief Minister said, “We are beating our own record by inking investment deals for Rs 24,000 crore. Also, a foundation has been laid for four projects at Rs 1,210 crore to generate 8,000 jobs,” referring to the Hosur conclave.

Highlighting Hosur's role in the State's industrial expansion, Stalin announced that land acquisition had begun for the proposed international airport in Hosur. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is carrying out the acquisition of nearly 2,000 acres around Hosur. The airport, he said, will be developed with world-class infrastructure and will open a new growth corridor for the region.

The Chief Minister also noted that Hosur has witnessed rapid industrial growth over the past four years, with multiple SIPCOT industrial parks, special economic zones, and a dedicated Future Mobility Park drawing investments. The city, once known as a small industrial hub, has now become a preferred destination for electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers, he added.

CM Stalin said the government's long-term goal of making Tamil Nadu a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030 was achievable through industrial expansion, backed by strong infrastructure, global partnerships, and a business-friendly environment.

CM said that the State has achieved a growth of 11.19 per cent because of such strong initiatives. “Stalin means Man of Steel. With such firmness, I resolve to achieve success in my goals. The State will keep on rising,” he said.

Stalin also announced that a World Startup Summit will be hosted in Coimbatore on October 9 and 10. It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and incubators from around the world, he added.