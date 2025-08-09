7,487 patients in queue for organ transplantation in TN: Health minister

CHENNAI: A total of 7,487 patients are awaiting organ transplantation in the State, and a total of 14,300 people have submitted an online agreement for organ donation on the Tamil Nadu Government website, so far, after the government introduced the State Honour initiative in September 2023, according to the state health minister, Ma Subramanian.

In 2024 alone, 868 people donated organs, and in 36 TN medical colleges, 483 people who had donated organs after brain death, were given an ‘honour walk’ till now, said the minister during an event organised by a private hospital in the city.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, has now secured a new world record for receiving the highest number of organ donation pledges in three months. The hospital received 45,861 pledges between February and April 2025, a record officially certified by the World Records Union. The World Records Union presented the official citation to the hospital management at the event on Friday.

Following its Guinness World Record in 2016, in which 13,206 people signed up as organ donors in a single day, the hospital has made a significant global impact in the field of organ donation.

Pledges for whole organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas were most common. Corneal donations were notably high, likely due to greater awareness and long-standing acceptance in India.

Skin donations also featured prominently, especially after targeted awareness sessions on their role in burn treatment and reconstructive surgery. The 18-30 age group constituted the largest share of pledges.