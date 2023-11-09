7.35 lakh more women to receive KMUT monthly honorarium from Nov

CHENNAI: An additional 7.35 lakh women beneficiaries in the state would receive Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium under Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) from November.

An official release issued by the state government late Thursday said that Chief Minister M K Stalin would distribute the monthly honorarium to the newly added beneficiaries numbering 7.35 lakh at a function to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam here on November 10.

Ministers would also launch the distribution to the newly added beneficiaries in their respective districts after the Chief Minister's launches the distribution to the added beneficiaries on Friday.

The state government launched the scheme of distributing Rs 1,000 monthly honourarium to 1.06 crore eligible women in the state on September 15.

As many as 1,06,50,000 women were selected for the scheme from among the 1.63 crore applicants.

With the addition of 7.35 lakh women to the KMUT scheme, the total number of beneficiaries of the scheme would rise to 1,13,84,300 in the state from November.

The new beneficiaries were those who applied through the special camps and whose applications were pending owing to field verification.

The state government has already set in motion an appeal mechanism to enable the rejected applicants to apply fresh for the monthly honourarium scheme.