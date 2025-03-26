72 students from TN govt schools receive awards in forum competitions

CHENNAI: The Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday distributed prizes to 72 students who had participated in different literacy forums and quiz competitions held at the State-level.

In the academic year 2024-25, competitions on literature, quiz, children film forum were conducted for the students of classes 6-9 in all government middle, high and higher secondary schools at school level, district level and state level.

In the event, over 7.55 lakh students participated at school level, 1.51 lakh at block level and 7,576 at district level and 722 participated at the state level. Among those who participated in the final level, 72 won in various competitions, for which prizes were awarded by the minister.

Meanwhile, students who have showcased excellence academically have been taken on foreign trips. So far, 20 students were taken to Hong Kong, 42 to Singapore and 52 to Malaysia.

In the competition for ‘young poet award’, a female student R Shanmuga Shivani of Class 11 from Sivaganga, and N Mohan of Class 12 from Theni (both from government schools) were given the title. Both were awarded Rs 1 lakh each as the prize money.