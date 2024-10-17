70 Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam members stage black flag protest against Guv Ravi; detained

COIMBATORE: Over 70 members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam were detained for staging a black flag protest against Governor RN Ravi’s visit to Periyar University in Salem on Wednesday.

The protesters, holding black flags, raised slogans condemning Ravi for publicizing central government projects at the expense of Periyar University.

DVK leader Kolathur Mani, who led the black flag protest at Karuppur tollgate, said to the media, that the post of Governor is only ‘ornamental’ and is devoid of any special powers. “He was not elected by the people and is only an appointee of the central government. But, Ravi campaigns on ‘sanatana dharma’ and spreads the wrong message by tweaking Thirukkural,” he said. Taking a further dig, the DVK leader accused Ravi of doing things against the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s progress.

“He is the sole reason for six universities remaining headless without a VC in the state,” Mani said. The police took around 72 members of DVK to be kept in a marriage hall before letting them in the evening.

Governor RN Ravi, who participated in the 23rd convocation of Periyar University, gave away degree certificates to students. Earlier, he inspected the research departments and the library in the university.