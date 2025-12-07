7 vacancies for DEO in School Education Department

CHENNAI: The TN Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has revised the number of vacancies for District Educational Officer (DEO) in the School Education Department.

Overall, 7 vacancies were listed, distributing one each for candidates from different communities. As per a notification, the number of vacancies was revised from 2024, and distributed as one each for ST, MBC, BC, among others.

Addressing staff shortage and effective administration, the School Education and Directorate of Elementary Education underwent a revamp in October 2023, where in the place of 5 DEOs in Chennai, only 2 were allotted.

These DEOs have more than 100 schools to coordinate with. Likewise, in Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram, the number of posts was reduced from 5 to 2.