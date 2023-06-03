7 Thanjai bootleggers use walkie talkie to track cops; arrested

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Police arrested seven persons who were involved in selling liquor illegally and monitored the police movement with a walkie talkie. The Police seized three walkie talkie and 48 IMFL bottles from the accused.

The Thanjavur police received information that the liquor bottles sold after 10 pm at Kumbakonam areas. When they went to Thirupananthal village for a raid they found out that a few persons had passed on the information by walkie talkie to the people selling liquor and so they escaped when the police reached the spot.

A team of police led by Thiruvidaimaruthur DSP Jaffer Siddique went to the Thirupananthal area and monitored the location and surrounded them and arrested the persons involved in selling liquor.

The police arrested seven persons who were later identified as Senthil (40), Sasikumar (50), Ravi (55), Arumugam (30), Sekar (63), Sachuvanan (26) and Ganesan (46). The initial investigation found that the accused were using walkie talkie for communicating the police movement. Subsequently, the police seized three walkie talkies, two bikes and 48 IMFL bottles.