    7-month-old baby dies during breastfeeding in Idukki

    On the morning of the incident, Sithara was breastfeeding the child when the baby suddenly started gasping for breath and fainted, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    8 Jun 2025
    CHENNAI: A 7-month-old baby girl died after experiencing breathing difficulty while being breastfed in Idukki district.

    The baby was the daughter of Sandeep, a farmer, and his wife Sithara. On the morning of the incident, Sithara was breastfeeding the child when the baby suddenly started gasping for breath and fainted, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    The shocked parents rushed the child to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors who examined the baby said she had already passed away due to breathing trouble that occurred during breastfeeding.

