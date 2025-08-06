7-member gang arrested for sedative pills supply in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A seven-member gang was arrested for supplying sedative pills to college students, and 600 strips of pills were seized from them in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off that a gang has been peddling sedative pills targeting youths, particularly college students, Thanjavur SP R Rajaram ordered a special team to conduct surprise raids across the district.

Subsequently, the special team conducted an elaborate search operation and found that a gang was involved in selling sedative pills and syringes at Thattantheru within Thanjavur East police limits.

The team arrested the gang of six who were identified as Mohammed Abbas (22), Praveen (28), Aravind (26) and Venkatesh (20) from Keezhavasal and Santhosh Kumar (23) from Ammapettai and Abishek (22) from Vandikara Street. During an interrogation, the gang confessed that Naveen Kumar (33) from Dindigul was supplying them the sedative pills, and a team rushed to Dindigul and arrested Naveen Kumar also.

The further investigation found that Naveen Kumar, who was working as a medical representative, used to purchase huge quantities of sedative pills from Haryana. He had expertise in converting powder into pills, and he used to supply the pills across the state, said the police.

The gang targeted the college students, particularly those who are staying in the hostels. The police later seized 600 strips of pills from Naveen Kumar. Further investigations are on.