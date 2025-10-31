7 IAS officers transferred; CRRT gets new member secretary

CHENNAI: The State government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of seven IAS officials including PS Leela Alex, who has been appointed as member secretary of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and MD, Chennai River Transformation Company Limited.

Alex was the general manager of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) prior to the transfer.

R Kannan, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (and holding full additional charge as Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission), has been posted as Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission. He also holds full additional charge as Vice Chairman and MD of Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency.

SP Amrith, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies has been posted as Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. S Kavitha, GM, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as Joint MD, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin), against an existing vacancy.

C Muthukumar, Joint Director (Disaster Management), Tamil Nadu State Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, has been promoted as Director (Disaster Management), Tamil Nadu State Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, Chennai.

M Veerappan, Commissioner, Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal, has been posted as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies. R Revathi, Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition), Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Tirunelveli, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department, replacing SP Amrith.