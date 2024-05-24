7 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rains till 10 am: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Friday indicated that there is a chance of rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am today.

Accordingly, moderate rainfall is expected in the districts of Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, and Dindigul.

A new low-pressure area has developed over the southwestern Bay of Bengal. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today (Friday) until the May 29.

In Tamil Nadu, the summer heat has subsided, and currently, monsoon rains have begun in most districts. Specifically, moderate to heavy rains are being experienced in districts surrounding the Western Ghats. Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing moderate rain at a few places.