7-day rain alert for Tamil Nadu, RMC warns of heavy showers

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a seven-day heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu, as an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level, on Monday (Oct 13) noon.

According to the forecast, on Day 1 (October 13), heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

On Day 2 (October 14), similar conditions are expected over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, and Tenkasi districts.

On Day 3 (October 15), heavy rain is likely over the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts, along with the Karaikal area.

On Day 4 (October 16), isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts, besides the Karaikal area.

On Day 5 (October 17), heavy rain may occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the Karaikal area.

On Day 6 (October 18), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district; Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi,

Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul,

Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai,

Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Area.

On Day 7 (October 19), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district; Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur districts.

The weather department also said that thunderstorm and lightning is likely over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.