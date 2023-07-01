7 active COVID count in TN, including 4 cases in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Jun 2023 10:35 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one new COVID-19 case in Chengalpattu. Total number of cases reached 36,10,598. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1%, after 1,256 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 7. The highest number of 4 active cases were reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,511. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.

DTNEXT Bureau

