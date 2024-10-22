68-yr-old man arrested for killing stepson in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A 68-year-old man, who killed his stepson and staged a drama that he was murdered by a group, was arrested by the police in Maduranthagam on Monday.

The deceased Parthiban (27) of Arunakulam in Maduranthagam was staying with his mother. Police said his stepfather Gopal, a liquor addict, would quarrel with his wife and son every day. Recently Parthiban’s mother moved to Chennai and started to work in a private firm.

On Sunday night Gopal and Parthiban consumed liquor and quarreled. At midnight while Parthiban was sleeping, Gopal took an axe and hacked him to death.

On hearing the cries, neighbours rushed out of the house and alerted the police. Gopal told Maduranthagam police that a group of four men barged into the house, attacked Parthiban and escaped. However, during the investigation, it was found that Gopal had killed Parthiban.