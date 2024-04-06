650 litres of illegal spirit destroyed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Officials destroyed spurious spirits they had seized at Permagalur near Peravurani in the presence of a magistrate on Friday.

Based on the information they had received of illegal brewing of liquor across Thanjavur, SP Ashish Rawat ordered the Prohibition wing to form teams and step up raids.

Accordingly, special teams headed by a DSP of the Pattukkottai Prohibition wing organised a search operation in which they seized 640 bottles of illegally brewed liquor and 680 litres of spurious spirit from Peravurani in Thanjavur and Anavayal in Pudukkottai. They also arrested six persons including Marimuthu alias Dheena, Balamurugan, Sekar, Veeran alias Balakrishnan and Sankar. They were produced before the Peravurani Judicial Magistrate court and were lodged in the Pattukkottai prison.

Magistrate Alagesan, who heard the case, asked the officials to destroy the seized liquor and spirit on April 5. Accordingly, on Friday, the seized products were destroyed at Peravurani in his presence.

A huge pit was dug up, and the bottles and barrels of spirit were spilled.

The Prohibition wing Inspector Jaya, fire department official Srinivasan, Peravurani Bar Association Secretary Sivethi Natarajan, and others were present.