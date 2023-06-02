65-yr-old farmer struck by lightning near Vaiyyampatti village, succumbs

TIRUCHY: A farmer was killed by lightning in Tiruchy on Wednesday night. It is said, P Venkatachalam (65), a farmer from Thavalai Veerapatti village near Vaiyyampatti in Tiruchy, went to graze his cattle on Wednesday evening. Suddenly there was a rain and so Venkatachalam ran to take refuge under a neem tree. Suddenly, there was lightning and it hit him in which he died on the spot. On information, the Vaiyyampatti police along with the revenue officials rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.