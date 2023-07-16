6,326 MBBS and 1,768 BDS seats available in TN this year

CHENNAI: As many as 6,326 MBBS seats in medical colleges, including government and private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu are available for admission this year and the total number of BDS seats in dental colleges in the State is 1,768. Last year, the State had allotted a total of 6,067 MBBS seats and 1,380 BDS seats under the government quota.

The total number of seats under the 7.5 percent undergraduate medical seats in the medical colleges for the 7.5 percent quota is 473 seats for MBBS and 133 seats for BDS this year. As many as 435 seats were allocated under the 7.5 percent government quota in 2020-21, while 555 in 2021-22 and 584 in 2022-23.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that there are 1,509 management quota seats available for MBBS and 395 BDS seats. There are 36 government medical colleges, one ESI medical college, 21 self financed medical colleges and 13 deemed universities, which brings the total medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to 71 with 11,475 MBBS seats and 2,150 BDS seats.



The Health minister said that the government continues to oppose NEET and the Union Health Minister was given a representation on seeking NEET exemption during the National health conference. The government has given replies to the Ministry of Home Affairs after they asked for clarifications based on our petition to seek NEET exemption and State health department, higher education epartment and AYUSH ministry has given explanations.

"We hope that I and the health secretary will be called to New Delhi very soon to take a decision on the same. We believe that a joint meeting with the concerned departments will be held. Tamil Nadu is not the only State opposing NEET and NExT and people from various States including Uttarakhand also expressed the same. Indian Medical Association President also said that NExT was unnecessary. The students also supported NEET exemption," the minister said.