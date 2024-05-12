Begin typing your search...

62-year-old woman killed in jumbo attack in Gudalur

The deceased was identified as Nagammal (62) of Pithirkadu near Gudalur.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|11 May 2024
62-year-old woman killed in jumbo attack in Gudalur
Representative Image

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A 62-year-old woman died in the district on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant, the police said.

She was attacked by the elephant when she ventured out of her house on Saturday and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

