6,115 startups set up in three years due to Stalin regime’s encouragement: DMK

Tamil Nadu Startup Conclave 2023,Coimbatore,Women Self Help Groups,TANSEED fundingCHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday claimed that the encouragement of Chief Minister M K Stalin government has led to the setting up of 6,115 Startups in Tamil Nadu in the last three years.

Claiming that the state only had 2,105 Startups when the Dravidian Model government took over in 2021, a statement issued by the DMK said that the encouragement provided by the state government in the last three years led to the establishment of 6,115 Startups in the state.

The sharp rise in the number of Startups in the state was an indication of the achievements of measures taken by the chief minister with the intention to provide more jobs for the state youths and increase the size of Tamil Nadu economy to USD one trillion.

Calling the Tamil Nadu Startup Conclave 2023 organized in Coimbatore last year a success, the DMK said that projects for manufacturing 6,251 products through 67 Startups were proposed at the conclave.

Pointing out that about 18 Women Self Help Groups have transformed into Startups in the state and investment to the tune of Rs 314.30 crore has increased in Startups established using TANSEED funding.

Referring to the MoUs signed with lending institutions like SBI, HDFC, DBS, Federal Bank and Yes Bank to fund StartUps in the state owing to the efforts of the CM, the statement said that as many as 5,393 training programmes were organized to provide assistance required for the development of Startups.