61-day annual fishing ban: Fishermen use lakes in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu for daily catch

CHENNAI: Following the annual 61-day fishing ban in Tamil Nadu, fishermen have been getting their daily catch from lakes in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts and selling them for low prices.

During the annual fishing ban in the State (from April 15 to June 14), mechanised boats and trawlers in Chennai will remain ashore and not allowed into the sea, as they would disturb the breeding season.

So, fresh fish is difficult to find, and expensive too, as the catch comes from other states. This has prompted fishermen to set up nets in the Chembarambakkam Lake and other water bodies near Chembarambakkam for fishing.

And, consumers are also excited to buy a variety of live fish from the lake, which reflects in the prices as well. A kilo of fish is sold for up to Rs 200. Roadside seafood vendors also visit the lake every day to get fish at a cheap rate during the ban period.

The daily catch comes from Manimangalam, Somangalam, Paalur, Kolathur, and Kolvai lakes in Chengalpattu.