600 kg gutka seized in Thanjavur; Rajasthan man held, cops look out for three aides

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a person from Rajasthan who smuggled in 600 kg of banned gutka.

A car was parked in front of Pattukkottai Police Station for a long time and was put into interrogation which led to the seizure.

An accused identified as Harish Raj (21) from Rajasthan has been arrested. Harish Raj told the police he came to Pattukkottai to meet a friend.

But the police searched the car under suspicion and found the cache of gutka, banned in the State.

The police also found out that the registration number of the car was fake. Subsequently, the police took him to the police station and grilled him, after which Harish Raj confessed that a godown at Karikadu had loads of gutka, which is banned in the State. Police reached the spot and seized 600 kg of gutka.

Police are on the look out for his three accomplices who are on the run.