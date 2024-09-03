60-year-old Karur farmer killed by lover's husband

TIRUCHY: A 60-year-old farmer was murdered for having an extra marital affair in Karur on Sunday night and a case was registered against the woman’s husband on Monday.

Kasinathan, a farmer from Viswanathapuri in Karur had an extra marital affair with a woman from the locality. When the woman’s husband Rajendran came to know about the affair, he warned his wife but still, they reportedly continued their affair.

On Sunday night, while Kasinathan was proceding to Pugalur from Karur by his two wheeler, he was stopped by Rajendran, who attacked him with a lethal weapon. Kasinathan fell down dead in a pool of blood.

On information, Karur Town police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College Hospital. The police also registered a case against Rajendran and investigations are underway.