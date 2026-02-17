60-foot temple chariot topples at Vellore Mayana Kollai Festival; 7 injured

CHENNAI: Vellore witnessed a major accident at the Mayana Kollai festival on Monday when a 60-foot-high temple chariot toppled during the festivities, injuring at least seven people. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and are receiving treatment.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the festival, held in Katpadi and surrounding areas, involved a procession where the decorated chariot carrying the deity was brought from the evening onwards to the Palar River near Vellore New Bus Stand. After ceremonial rituals, the chariots began returning to their respective positions.
At around 11:40 pm, the chariot from Kazhinjur, about 60 feet tall, was moving from the river area toward the overpass road after the evening rituals when it suddenly tilted and collapsed. More than 10 people riding on the chariot got trapped underneath and raised cries for help. Police, firefighters, and local residents immediately intervened to rescue them.
Following the incident, Vellore District Collector Subbulakshmi and Police Superintendent Sivaraman visited the site to assess the situation and conduct an investigation. The accident caused panic in the area and disrupted the festival proceedings.