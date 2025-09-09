6-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Vellore

VELLORE: A six-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a water tank near his house in Pudumanai, close to Meenambalpuram village in Gudiyatham in Vellore district, on Monday evening.

The boy, Mathesh, son of construction worker Prabhu and his wife Sarathi, was studying in Class 2. Police said he was playing outside when he slipped into the tank. Children who witnessed the incident alerted his family, who rushed him to the Gudiyatham Government Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On information, senior police officials visited the spot. The body of the child was later sent to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The Gudiyatham Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.