6 RS candidates stand uncontested

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and five other candidates — three from the ruling DMK and two from the principal opposition — are all set to enter the Rajya Sabha, as their nomination papers were accepted on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the Returning Officer and Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Subramanian, scrutinised their nomination papers and found them in order, while the nominations of seven independent candidates were rejected.

The nomination papers of IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal of the AIADMK, SR Sivalingam, Rasathi (Salma), and P Wilson of the DMK, as well as Kamal Haasan of MNM, who contested under the DMK symbol, have been accepted, the statement said.

Wilson has retained his seat, with the party leadership lauding his performance in Parliament and his contributions to the party's legal battle in crucial cases in the Supreme Court. Notably, he played a vital role in the historic verdict against Governor RN Ravi for delaying assent to state Bills. The remaining candidates are all new entrants.