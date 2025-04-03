6 lakh pattas before Jan 26, restricted lands too will be covered, says Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed the State Assembly on Thursday that the DMK regime is determined to distribute 6 lakh house pattas by January 2026.

“It is the directive from the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) to accomplish this task within the next 12 months. We have set a target of distributing 30,000 to 50,000 pattas every month to achieve this goal. The house pattas are being distributed impartially,” said the minister, responding to the debate on demands for grants for the department.

He also recalled the scheme introduced by the former CM M Karunanidhi-led DMK government, which issued an order in the year 2000 to distribute house pattas to landless people in both rural and urban areas across the state. This paved the way for the distribution of house pattas to such a large number of people in the State, the minister said.

“Many are asking, what has this Dravidian model government achieved? I would like to outline a few of our department’s accomplishments under the current government,” he said and shared data pattas issued, including 13.82 lakh house pattas. The minister said that 1.11 crore patta transfers were done in the last four years. 3.78 crore beneficiaries were issued 27 types of certificates, including birth and community certificates, the minister said adding that Old Age Pension was extended to 9.46 lakh beneficiaries and monthly allowance was hiked from Rs 1000 to Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

Pattas in objectionable lands

Pointing out the 1962 Act prohibiting issuing of patta in the belt area, covering a radius of 16 kms from Chennai, with an objective to reserve the land for the expansion of Chennai. However, the CM has directed to take measures to issue pattas to people living in this area following repeated pleas from legislators, he added.

‘Swift recovery of encroached lands and support for projects’

On par with the HR&CE department, the Revenue Department retrieved 38,840 acres of land, valued at Rs 6,000 crore, in the last four years, the minister said.

The minister further mentioned that the department had carried out land acquisition for airport expansions, railway projects, and NHAI schemes.

He highlighted that it was the present government that had successfully acquired land for the Coimbatore and Thoothukudi expansion and was in the process of acquiring land for the Salem airport expansion scheme.

“Land acquisition is a sensitive issue, involving political, social, and agricultural concerns. However, we have handled it carefully and succeeded in acquiring land for projects. Our government has engaged directly with landowners, extending compensation beyond the guidance value,” he added.

Calling the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme a big hit, the minister said that it was launched in 2023 and conducted 4,402 camps, redressed 22.59 lakh petitions from the public. Now, the CM has instructed to conduct 1,270 camps in 24 districts, he said.