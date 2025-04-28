6 killed in accident after car rams into vehicle in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Six persons were killed in an accident that occurred near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Sunday evening.

It occurred at around 5 pm, at Thalapathi Samuthiram when a car bound for Nagercoil on Tirunelveli- Nagercoil bypass road collided with another car.

The car driver had lost his control and the vehicle smashed through the median before colliding with the car on the other side of the bypass road. While four victims succumbed to injuries on the spot, two others died on the way to hospital.

However, the victims are yet to be identified, sources said.

The victims, who belonged to Nagercoil, were travelling to Tirunelveli to offer prayers at Nellaiappar temple. Based on a complaint, Erwadi police have filed a case, sources said.