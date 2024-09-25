6 killed as vehicle rams into roadside tree near Ulundurpet

CHENNAI: Six people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries after the tourist van they were travelling on rammed into a tree near Ulundurpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a group of pilgrims were returning to their native, Ranipet, after visiting Tiruchendur Murugan temple.

Near Mettathur village, the driver lost control of the vehicle reportedly because of heavy rains and the van rammed a tree on the roadside.

The report added that six people were killed on the spot while 16 others suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.