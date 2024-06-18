6 including mother-son duo killed in separate accidents in Tiruchy, Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Six persons including a mother-son duo died in three different accidents in Tiruchy and Thanjavur on Tuesday. Sources said B Govindaraj (29) along with C Ayyappan (33) of Srirangam, K Raja (29) from JJ Nagar, and N Gopalakrishnan (30) from Ammamandapam went to Puliyancholai in a car and while returning, Govindaraj lost control near Pulivalam in the outskirts of Tiruchy.

The car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction and occupants sustained severe injuries.

The passersby rescued them and sent them to Turaiyur GH where Govindaraj succumbed to his injuries while Gopalakrishnan who was referred to Tiruchy GH died on the way to hospital.

Pulivalam police registered a case.

Similarly, while I Bharveen (30) and her son I Afsal Mohammed (10) were crossing the road at Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy, a speeding car bound for Karur hit them killing both on the spot.

Meanwhile, M Siraj (19) of Mariamman Temple Street in Thanjavur along with his friend R Vekatesan (27) was involved in head-on collision with another car. Both died on the spot.