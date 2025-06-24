6 held for selling baby for Rs 7 lakh in Salem

COIMBATORE: Six persons, including a couple, were arrested by police on Monday for selling a baby boy for Rs 7 lakh to a childless couple in Edappadi in Salem.

Police said the accused, Mohanraj (43), from Narasothipatti in Salem, his wife Nagasutha (33), Sri Devi (43), Parveen (42), Padmavathy (46), and Janarthanan (38), all from Erode, bought the two-month-old boy from a woman in Erode for Rs 3.5 lakh. They then sold the toddler for Rs 7 lakh to a childless couple in Salem.

The Sevvapet police said they stumbled upon the child selling racket while investigating another case of fraud against Mohanraj.

Police said Mohanraj, who was working as a loan recovery agent in a private financial firm, was taken into custody for inquiry in connection with a cheating case lodged by his employer.

Police said the employer accused him of swindling a huge amount of money collected from the debtors, on behalf of the firm.

For inquiry, the police seized his mobile phone, and a check revealed that Mohanraj had transferred a huge amount of money to some persons. He also shared a photo of a baby with an audio message asking if anyone is interested in buying it.

When grilled on the issue, Mohanraj confessed to having bought the baby from a woman whose husband is no more, and sold it to a couple. Police arrested him along with his accomplices, and efforts are on to find out if anyone was also involved in the offence.