6 held for killing ryot for circulating morphed picture of woman in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Six persons were arrested by police for assaulting a 40-year-old man to death following a quarrel over circulating morphed images of a woman on social media in Krishnagiri.

Police said P Prabhu (40), a farmer, who is unmarried and residing at Kuppachiparam near Kurubarapalli, had circulated the image of a woman residing in his opposite house, over a long-standing pathway dispute.

As the woman raised an issue, some villagers asked Prabhu to come for talks, but he didn’t turn up. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, seven people, including Varun (42) and Ragavendran (38), had gone to his house and questioned him.

A quarrel ensued, and Prabhu picked up a knife and hurled it at the duo. In retaliation, the seven persons thrashed him, causing severe injuries all over his body. They then took him to Krishnagiri GMCH.

However, Prabhu succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment on Thursday night. Based on a complaint by Prabhu’s mother, the Kurubarapalli police registered a case of murder and arrested Varun, Ragavendran, Jayamani (35), Ganesan (36), Gobi (35) and Vanaraja (53), while a search is on for one more person.

Police said Varun and Ragavendran are undergoing treatment, while four others were produced in court to be lodged in prison. Further inquiries are on.