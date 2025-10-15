6 held for hunting wild boar in Dindigul forest; fined Rs 2.4 lakh

DINDIGUL: Forest Department officials arrested six men for hunting a wild boar in the Ottanchathiram forest area of the district.

The accused have been identified as Sokkan (47), Murugesan (60), Palanisamy (47), Duraisamy (70), Ramasamy (55), and Manoharan, the owner of the farm.

They were caught red-handed distributing the boar meat. Officials said they came across Manoharan's fenced farm while on patrol and found the men distributing the meat. The boar had reportedly been killed by electrifying the fence. The men were fined Rs 2.4 lakh.

Authorities said further investigation is under way to determine if similar hunting is occurring in plantations adjoining forest areas.