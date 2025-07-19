6 govt school students to be part of Thailand international conference: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: Six government school students from the State are set to participate in the International Student Conference in Thailand in August as part of the school education department’s educational tour initiative that aims to provide students with exposure to the world, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the review of his book on National Educational Policy 2020 - Madhayaanai, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that six students and a teacher from government schools across the state have been selected to take part in a student conference that has been scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 7 and 8. “The conference would focus on sustainable development on the part of the students,” he said.

The students – Nishanthini, Class 11 student of Lathari Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Vellore, Yazhini, Class 11 student of Keerambur Model School, Namakkal, Dharanishri, Class 9 student of Vallam, Government Model School, Thanjavur, Ashwak, Class 11 student from Salem Fort Corporation Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Kamalesh, Class 10 student from Komarapalayam, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Namakkal and Rahul, Class 9 student from Kandigai Government Higher Secondary School Chengalpattu accompanied by Josephin Dhana Mary, teacher from Villupuram Government Model School for Girls would take part in the conference and speak on various topics.

“This is a testimony to the quality of education in Tamil Nadu, and the school education department feels proud as these students from economically weak backgrounds are set to explore the world through their education,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

Earlier, the minister lauded Dharanishri, the student from Thanjavur who has been selected for the tour. MP S Murasoli and others also felicitated the student.