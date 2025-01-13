6 districts including Chennai, suburbs likely to receive rain till 2 pm on Jan 13

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that six districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 2 pm on Monday.

Accordingly, rains are expected in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

A low-level circulation is prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain is expected in a few parts of the state.

Many parts of the city experienced mild showers from midnight until early morning..

The maximum temperature will hover around 27-degree Celsius in the city and suburbs in the coming days.

Additionally, the weather department forecast that normal rainfall activity will prevail in the State from January 17 to January 23.