Begin typing your search...
6 active COVID count in TN, no new fatality
Total number of cases stood at 36,10,654. There were 6 active cases in the State.
CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Total number of cases stood at 36,10,654.
There were 6 active cases in the State. Two patients recovered from COVID-19 and discharged, which takes the total number of discharged patients in the State to 35,72,567.
No new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.
Next Story