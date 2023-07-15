Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 July 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-14 20:30:22.0  )
6 active COVID count in State including 3 in city
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1 new COVID-19 case in Chengalpattu, taking the total number of cases in the State to 36,10,612.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1% after 1,284 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active COVID count in the State stood at 6 with three cases in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,525. No new COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

TamilnaduCOVID countCovid casesCOVID-19 caseTest positivity rateTPR
DTNEXT Bureau

