6 active COVID cases in State; TPR 0, toll at 38,081

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Total number of cases remained at 36,10,644. The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 449 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There are 6 active cases in the State, including those in isolation.

No new recoveries were reported, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,557. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.















