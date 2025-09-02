560 guest lecturers to join Arts and Science colleges on Sept 9

CHENNAI: The State has appointed 560 guest lecturers with immediate effect for the vacancies in Arts and Science colleges across the state. Also, more than 15,000 additional admissions were recorded this year following the commencement of 15 Arts and Science colleges in different districts.

The online registration for the recruitment of guest lecturers began on July 21. A senior Directorate of Collegiate Education official told DT Next, "About 1,400 applicants were shortlisted in the eight regions, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli."

The official noted the recruitment process, from registration to uploading relevant certificates, was made entirely online, and the guest lecturers were hired on a temporary basis for government Arts, Science, and Education colleges.

Interviews for the shortlisted candidates were held from August 18 to August 28, and 560 candidates were selected from the process, the official said, adding that they had been given appointment orders and have to report at their respective colleges on or before September 8.

The official also gave elaborate region-wise data. In the Vellore district, 146 guest lecturers were recruited. Followed by 79 new hires in Chennai, 70 in Dharmapuri, 58 in Coimbatore, 54 in Thanjavur, 52 in Madurai, 51 in Tirunelveli and 50 in Tiruchy.

The lecturers will be given Rs 25,000 as monthly remuneration, and more teaching staff will be hired according to requirements, the official noted.

Another Higher Education Department official, seeking anonymity, said that currently there are 4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in Arts and Science colleges. After the hiring of 560 new guest lecturers, the vacancy tally has gone below 3,500.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board had issued a notification on March 14, 2024, to recruit over 4,000 assistant professors. The official said all procedures, like online registration, certificate verification and the State Eligibility Test (SET), were conducted, but the results could not be published due to court proceedings, "Hence, the guest lecturers were appointed to ensure students' education is not affected."

He said over 50 cases pertaining to the assistant professor appointment were pending and asserted that "all the hurdles will be cleared and all the vacancies will be filled as soon as possible."