55-yr-old woman killed over property dispute in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth stabbed his aunt to death over a property dispute at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Friday.

A Suseela (55), a resident of Karikadu near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, had a property dispute with her elder sister Kannagi.

On Friday, while Suseela was returning after attending a housewarming ceremony at Muthalcherri, her nephew J Anbalagan (30), waylaid her and stabbed her with a knife.

Suseela sustained injuries on her neck, abdomen and her spine as Anbalagan fled from the scene. People rushed her to Pattukkottai GH, but she died on the way.

The Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case. They found that Suseela was not giving her due share of the property to her sister, Kannagi. Further investigations are on.