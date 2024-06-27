55-year-old man killed as traffic signal pole gives way in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: A 55-year-old- man was killed in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Wednesday after a traffic signal pole accidentally fell on him.

The deceased victim was identified as E Dass of Teresa Nagar, Kodaikanal, sources said. It was unfortunate that the incident occurred at around 7.30 am, near Kodaikanal bus stand, when the ill-fated Dass, a menial labourer was pulling a tri-cycle along with his co-worker T Suresh (40) of Chiannapallam, Naidupuram.

Suresh sustained grievous injuries. Both the victims were admitted to Kodaikanal Government Hospital. However, Dass died despite the treatment at around 9 am.

The other victim Suresh is under treatment in the hospital, sources said.

Strong winds and rainfall uprooted the signal pole. Officials from the Highways Department, Kodaikanal Municipality and police personnel inspected the spot.