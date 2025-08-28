55-year-old farmer severely injured in sloth bear attack

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old farmer was critically injured in a sloth bear attack at Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

According to the forest department, Balakrishnan (55), a farmer from the Puthiyakunnu area in Nadugani locality, had, as usual, left the cattle for grazing at his farm around 10.30 am.

Suddenly, on hearing the loud cry of the calf, the farmer rushed to check and was shocked to find a sloth bear attacking the cattle.

When he attempted to chase away the animal, the sloth bear turned its fury on the farmer and started to attack him ferociously.

The family members and villagers chased away the sloth bear into the forest area and rescued Balakrishnan.

A team of forest department staff arrived and took the farmer to Gudalur Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

An official of the forest department said the attack took place near the reserve forest area adjacent to his farm. Efforts have been made by the forest department to monitor the sloth bear.