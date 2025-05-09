52 TN students stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, steps on to bring them home

CHENNAI: As many as 52 students from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education in Jammu and Kashmir and four others on an educational tour to that state have been stranded owing to the developments across the border and steps were on to bring them home safely, the state government said on Friday.

The students were currently pursuing agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, sericulture, NIFT, and NIT. They expressed difficulty in returning home due to the current tense situation prevailing in that state in the wake of military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Following requests from them, the state government has made arrangements to bring the students to Tamil Nadu, the government said.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M K Stalin had arranged for the return of the tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir post the April 22 terrorist attack.

He directed Pudukottai district additional collector Aftab Rasool, and Tamil Nadu House Commissioner, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar to communicate with the students and ensure their return, an official release here said.

Acting on the instructions of the chief minister, Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister S M Nasar contacted the students over the phone and assured them of the measures to bring them home.

The students have decided to wait till the air services, which were cancelled, resume. However, the four students on the educational trip left for the national capital on Friday by road and they would reach the Tamil Nadu House on Saturday morning. They will be flown to Chennai.

The state government has set up round-the-clock helpline numbers: 011-24193300 (landline), 9289516712 (Mobile Number with Whatsapp) for assistance.