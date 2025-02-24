52 crore devotees took holy dip at Kumbh, Kanchi Sankaracharya lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath

TIRUCHY: Kanchi Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal on Monday expressed happiness at witnessing the large turnout at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh and appreciated the Chief Minister of the State Yogi Adityanath for making adequate arrangements for devotees.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Tiruchy International Airport, Kanchi Sankaracharya said, "Kumbh Mela is a very important religious event in our country. People from various parts are also participating in the Kumbh Mela. It is happy to see this."

Swamigal also praised the arrangements made for the event by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which he said had ensured the smooth conduct of the religious affair. "I came to know that more than 52 crore people have taken the holy dip till now. UP CM has done grand arrangements for the Mahakumbh Mela," he added.

The Kanchi Sankaracharya said that he extended an invitation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Tamil Nadu. "As an honour, we have invited the UP CM to Tamil Nadu," he shared.