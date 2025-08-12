51,429 students get provisional allotments in TNEA 3rd round counselling

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) almost coming to an end, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Tuesday released the provisional allotments to 51,429 students of the general category, who attended the third and final round of counselling.

However, over 7,720 candidates who opted for upward movement (trying other choices) were also given tentative allotments.

A senior official from the DoTE said that during the third round of counselling, as many as 1,01,588 students of the general category and a total of 27,926 government school candidates took part.

Dr T Purushothaman, in charge of TNEA-2025, said that of the total 1,01,588 eligible students, provisional allotments were given to only 50,065. “Similarly, of the total 27,926 eligible government school students in the third round, only 1,364 applicants got the provisional allocations,” he added.

The official said that of the total 50,065 students, as many as 7,720 applicants requested upward movement, which is the second chance to find other courses or colleges. “Likewise, of the total 1,364 government school students, who got provisional allocations, as many as 371 opted for upward movement,” he said, adding, “the remaining 993 students will join the colleges.”

Stating that students who got provisional allotment should report to the college and complete the admission process on or before August 17, the official said the tentative allotment for the students who preferred upward movement should also file their new choices on or before August 17.

“If students don’t confirm the seats at facilitation centres, or if they are not willing to join, the seats will be pulled out,” he said, adding, “the pulled seats will be allocated to the students who are waiting for the upward movement.”

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department announced that the date for the registration to facilitate engineering aspirants who have passed the supplementary Class 12 exam has been extended till August 14. The release further said that if the students have any doubts with regard to the supplementary engineering counselling, they could approach the students' facilitation centre, or contact the toll-free number 1800-425-0110. Accordingly, the students could also upload their application at www.tnea online.org.