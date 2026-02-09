500 Tasmac outlets closed, can't wind up overnight: TN Minister S Muthusamy

Speaking to the media in Erode, Muthusamy reiterated that all the Tasmac outlets could not be shut down in a single day, as such a move could lead to law and order issues. “The number of Tasmac shops is being reduced in a phased manner. Permission for FL-2 shops, license intended for the supply of liquor within a private social or recreation club setting, has been given only for pending applications, and no fresh approvals are issued,” he said.



On the issue of collecting empty liquor bottles, Muthusamy acknowledged that the move had increased the employees' workload and created logistical challenges, such as inadequate storage space.



“The government is taking steps to engage private agencies for the collection of empty bottles to address such issues. Liquor manufacturing companies have also been asked to affix identification stickers on bottles. They have sought additional time to comply,” he said.