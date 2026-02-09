500 Tasmac outlets closed, can't wind up overnight: TN Minister S Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Housing, Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Monday said the State government has closed down 500 Tasmac shops so far under its de-addiction policy.
Speaking to the media in Erode, Muthusamy reiterated that all the Tasmac outlets could not be shut down in a single day, as such a move could lead to law and order issues. “The number of Tasmac shops is being reduced in a phased manner. Permission for FL-2 shops, license intended for the supply of liquor within a private social or recreation club setting, has been given only for pending applications, and no fresh approvals are issued,” he said.
On the issue of collecting empty liquor bottles, Muthusamy acknowledged that the move had increased the employees' workload and created logistical challenges, such as inadequate storage space.
“The government is taking steps to engage private agencies for the collection of empty bottles to address such issues. Liquor manufacturing companies have also been asked to affix identification stickers on bottles. They have sought additional time to comply,” he said.
Responding to a query on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim of a rift between the DMK and the Congress, Muthusamy said that the Opposition leader was trying to create discord between our alliance partners.
Regarding the increase in stray dog attacks on livestock, the Minister said the state government would provide appropriate compensation to affected owners. "The local bodies are taking effective steps to control the stray dog population,” he said.