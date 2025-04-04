500 new Aavin booths to come up across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost milk sales and enhance dairy production, the State government will establish 500 Aavin milk parlours at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the Milk and Dairy Development Minister RS Rajakannappan announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the debate on demands for grants for the Dairy Development department, the minister outlined several initiatives aimed at modernising milk procurement, improving quality standards, and helping farmers.

“As part of quality enhancement measures, 129 modern infrared analysis devices will be installed at a cost of Rs 6.45 crore to detect adulteration in milk. Additionally, 1,437 cloud milk analysis devices will be set up at Rs 9.34 crore to assess milk quality and issue instant acknowledgement slips to dairy farmers,” he said.

“To provide financial assistance, animal husbandry loans worth Rs 2,000 crore will be made available. In a move towards digitization, 525 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies will be computerised at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore. Encouraging dairy farmers, the three best-performing dairy cows will be selected and awarded at the district level,” he said.