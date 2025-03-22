500 gms of gold, foreign currency seized from Coimbatore man near Erode

Begin typing your search...

    22 March 2025
    Representative Image 

    ERODE: Half a kilo of gold biscuits and 100 foreign dollars were seized from a passenger travelling on an omnibus in Chitode near Erode on Saturday morning, police said.

    Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the Hyderabad-Coimbatore bus on the National Highway at Lakshminagar near Bhavani.

    During the search, they found the gold and foreign currency in a bag belonging to Pugazvasan from Singanallore in Coimbatore. He was taken into police custody along with his belongings, including three mobile phones and a laptop, police added.

    Further investigation is under way, and police have not yet disclosed whether the accused has been arrested.

