500 gms of gold, foreign currency seized from Coimbatore man near Erode

ERODE: Half a kilo of gold biscuits and 100 foreign dollars were seized from a passenger travelling on an omnibus in Chitode near Erode on Saturday morning, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the Hyderabad-Coimbatore bus on the National Highway at Lakshminagar near Bhavani.

During the search, they found the gold and foreign currency in a bag belonging to Pugazvasan from Singanallore in Coimbatore. He was taken into police custody along with his belongings, including three mobile phones and a laptop, police added.

Further investigation is under way, and police have not yet disclosed whether the accused has been arrested.