MADURAI: About 500 cusecs of surplus water released from Pechiparai dam in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday and people living along the banks of the river Tamirabarani have been asked to remain cautious.

Water level in the dam, which has the maximum storage capacity of 48 feet, touched 45.59 feet at around 2 p.m.

The level crossed the danger mark of 42 feet in the dam since it rained heavily in the catchment areas of Pechiparai, which experienced 50 mm on Friday.

The released water from the dam reached through channels of Kodayar, Kalial, Thirparappu, Moovattumugam, Kulithurai and finally let into the sea.

Further sources from PWD said apart from Pechiparai, water level in Chittar –I and II was almost full.

As for Perunchani, the other major dam, the level of water storage is about 65 percent as of now.

Some parts of Tenkasi also received rainfall and caused flooding in ‘Main Falls’ and ‘Five Falls’.

The Courtallam Town Panchayat has imposed restrictions on bathing in these waterfalls areas since 3 p.m.

Since Kerala has been witnessing heavy downpour following the onset of the Southwest monsoon, the flow of water in the waterfalls in Courtallam was high.

As sirens sounded following the heavy flow of water, tourists, who were bathing, were instructed to move away from these waterfalls.

Apart from the siren function in the Main Falls area, a similar device has been installed in the Five Falls area, sources said.

The monsoon season also witnessed rainfall on hilly areas of Tirunelveli district as Nalumukku received the maximum recording 62 mm.

Besides, Oothu received 41 mm, Kakachi experienced 28 mm and 7 mm in Manjolai, sources said.