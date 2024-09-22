500 cusecs of Krishna water likely to reach Poondi reservoir on 23.09.2024

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) stated that at least 500 cusecs of Krishna water, discharged from Kandeleru dam, is expected to reach the Chennai Poondi reservoir on September 23 (Monday). Based on the water storage in the reservoirs, the water discharge would be increased gradually in the coming days.

Due to insufficient storage in the Kandaleru dam, the Krishna water, which was supposed to be released in April, was delayed.

WRD had requested the Andhra Pradesh government to release the water from the reservoir when it attains the maximum capacity. Following the recent rains in Andhra Pradesh, the reservoir reached its maximum level, and the government released 1,100 cusecs of water for Chennai. Of which, approximately 500 cusecs of water is expected to reach Poondi reservoir.

"The AP government should give 8 TMC of Krishna water as per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Since the water discharge has been delayed this year and Tamil Nadu is only a month away from the onset of the northeast monsoon, the neighbouring state will release water from the Kandaleru reservoir accordingly. If the northeast monsoon is a failure this year, we might need at least 5 TMC. But, when there are intense spells and floods like the previous year, the city reservoir requires only 1-2 TMC of Krishna water," said a senior WRD official.

As of Sunday, the major reservoirs in Chennai have 4,125 mcft of water, of which Poondi reservoir has 66 mcft, Red Hills reservoir 2,158 mcft, Chembarambakkam 1,103 mcft, Cholavaram 58 mcft, Kannankottai Thervoykan 299 mcft, and Veeranam 449 mcft.